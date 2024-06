Share on email (opens in new window)

May 31, 2024 - Things to Do

Pride Month starts Saturday. Here's where you can celebrate.

June 1 — Big Gay Pride Market at Ozark Natural Foods in Fayetteville

June 6-9 — Eureka Springs Pride Festival

June 7 — 21c Pride Party in Bentonville

June 8 — Siloam Springs Pride Festival

June 28 — Trans March and Festival in downtown Fayetteville

June 29 — NWA Pride Festival and Parade in downtown Fayetteville

June 29 — Glitterville at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville

June 29 — Pride Bar Crawl in Fayetteville

June 30 — Hi Tea Dance and Pool Party at Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville

We'll update this list as more events and details become available.