Where to swim in NWA this summer

NWA's outdoor pools open this weekend. Here's where you can swim this summer:

Melvin Ford Aquatic Center

  • 2000 NE Memorial Park Square in Bentonville
  • Day passes are $2 for people under 18 and $3 for adults. Admission is included in a community center membership.

Rogers Aquatics Center

  • 1707 S. 26th St. in Rogers
  • Get day passes ranging from $3-$15 or season passes for $25-$99.

Springdale Aquatic Center

  • 1100 Watson Drive in Springdale
  • Admission is $3-$4 and free for infants under age 1. Passes are $80 and cover 25 visits.

Siloam Springs Family Aquatic Center

  • 1800 N. Mt. Olive in Siloam Springs
  • Get day passes for $4-$5 or memberships for $77-$128. Family memberships are $173-$211.

Wilson Park Pool

  • 675 N. Park Ave. in Fayetteville
  • $35 buys you 10 visits; a season pass good all summer is $75. Family passes are $135.

Stay safe in the water

