Where to swim in NWA this summer
NWA's outdoor pools open this weekend. Here's where you can swim this summer:
Melvin Ford Aquatic Center
- 2000 NE Memorial Park Square in Bentonville
- Day passes are $2 for people under 18 and $3 for adults. Admission is included in a community center membership.
Rogers Aquatics Center
- 1707 S. 26th St. in Rogers
- Get day passes ranging from $3-$15 or season passes for $25-$99.
Springdale Aquatic Center
- 1100 Watson Drive in Springdale
- Admission is $3-$4 and free for infants under age 1. Passes are $80 and cover 25 visits.
Siloam Springs Family Aquatic Center
- 1800 N. Mt. Olive in Siloam Springs
- Get day passes for $4-$5 or memberships for $77-$128. Family memberships are $173-$211.
Wilson Park Pool
- 675 N. Park Ave. in Fayetteville
- $35 buys you 10 visits; a season pass good all summer is $75. Family passes are $135.
Stay safe in the water
Share with a swimmer
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more