Lady Slipper, the downtown Bentonville speakeasy-ish late-night bar and restaurant, recently launched Saturday brunch. Naturally, I was there bright and early. The intrigue: While Lady Slipper's nighttime menu is mostly shareable small plates or à la carte items that can be assembled into one dinner, most of its brunch items are more traditional entrée style.

🧇 What to try: The sweet stuff. The French toast ($14) is a cakey, thick cut of toast topped with strawberries and blueberries. And Lady Slipper's version of a chicken and waffle — the Chicken Milanesa and waffle ($18) — is the sweet-and-savory combo you want on a Saturday.

The milanesa, a breaded and fried, thin cut of chicken, was just crispy enough.

The hushpuppies appetizer started us off right. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

🍳 Yes, but: If you'd rather start the day sans sugar, go for the Open-face Omolette ($12). It's a thin layer of egg with potatoes, greens, feta cheese and dried tomatoes that will make your taste buds happy.

The hushpuppies appetizer with ham is also a must for the table.

📍 Stop by: Brunch is served 10am-2pm Saturdays at 138 SW 2nd St. in Bentonville.