May 17, 2024 - News

Where to sign up the kids for summer camp in NWA

Illustration of a marshmallow roasting on a No. 2 pencil.

The school year is wrapping up, so you might need some help keeping the kids busy this summer.

Driving the news: Here are our picks for summer camps in NWA:

🏀 Bentonville Parks and Recreation — Camps are offered in sports including basketball, volleyball, tennis and soccer.

  • Ages 3-14

🦋 Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks — Kids learn about butterflies and other wonders of nature.

  • Ages 5-11

🧑‍🍳 Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food — Send your future chef to learn cooking skills.

  • Ages 9-17

🧑‍🎨 Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art — It's quite the range here, with camps like painting, ceramics, architecture and gardening.

  • Ages 4-14

🎾 Fayetteville Parks and Recreation — The Be Active! camps include outdoor activities and sports.

  • Ages 6-15

The Jones Center — Ice skating, soccer, rock climbing, basketball, twirling — there's something for everyone.

  • Grades 1-12

