Where to sign up the kids for summer camp in NWA

The school year is wrapping up, so you might need some help keeping the kids busy this summer.

Driving the news: Here are our picks for summer camps in NWA:

🏀 Bentonville Parks and Recreation — Camps are offered in sports including basketball, volleyball, tennis and soccer.

Ages 3-14

🦋 Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks — Kids learn about butterflies and other wonders of nature.

Ages 5-11

🧑‍🍳 Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food — Send your future chef to learn cooking skills.

Ages 9-17

🧑‍🎨 Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art — It's quite the range here, with camps like painting, ceramics, architecture and gardening.

Ages 4-14

🎾 Fayetteville Parks and Recreation — The Be Active! camps include outdoor activities and sports.

Ages 6-15

⛸ The Jones Center — Ice skating, soccer, rock climbing, basketball, twirling — there's something for everyone.

Grades 1-12

