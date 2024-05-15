In pictures: "Antiques Roadshow" stops at Crystal Bridges Museum

Sarah, an NWA resident, cried as Lark Mason III told her about a silk Chinese surcoat her grandmother collected. It was likely made for royalty of the Guangxu era and made circa 1880. Photos: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Tasteful or tacky, we all wanna know what we got and how much it's worth.



State of play: "Antiques Roadshow" (ARS) filmed part of its 29th season at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art on Tuesday.

Produced by GBH of Boston, the crew shot enough footage for three full shows and some outtakes for its "Junk in the Trunk" show.

Episodes are slated to air sometime between January and May 2025.

Beth (right), an Arkansas resident, brought a doll her grandmother owned as a child. Photos: Worth Sparkman/Axios

How it works: ARS triaged the items in the Crystal Bridges lobby. Participants were directed to booths — military, glassware, tribal art, photographs, etc. — set up around the campus to wait for an appraiser.

If the item is super cool or valuable, the owner-appraiser dialogue is filmed and the segment may be aired.

By the numbers: The lottery for 2,000 pairs of tickets drew 10,333 entries. Each person was permitted to bring two items, so about 8,000 items that people hold dear were brought for appraisal.

The one-day production is massive, requiring about 85 GBH full- and part-timers, 110 volunteers and about 75 appraisers.

Fun fact: All appraisers work for free and foot their own bill to travel.

Travis Landry of Massachusetts disappoints an owner of Peanuts memorabilia with a collection valued at about $350. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

An owner prepares to talk on camera about his paper mache ice cream cone. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Linda Dyer of Franklin, Tennessee inspects a broach for Worth's wife. The estimated value was low, but its sentimental value is off the charts. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

What's next: The roadshow continues May 29 in Littleton, Colorado; June 10 in Urbandale, Iowa; and June 18 in Baltimore.