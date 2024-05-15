In pictures: "Antiques Roadshow" stops at Crystal Bridges Museum

Tasteful or tacky, we all wanna know what we got and how much it's worth.
State of play: "Antiques Roadshow" (ARS) filmed part of its 29th season at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art on Tuesday.
Produced by GBH of Boston, the crew shot enough footage for three full shows and some outtakes for its "Junk in the Trunk" show.
Episodes are slated to air sometime between January and May 2025.
How it works: ARS triaged the items in the Crystal Bridges lobby. Participants were directed to booths — military, glassware, tribal art, photographs, etc. — set up around the campus to wait for an appraiser.
If the item is super cool or valuable, the owner-appraiser dialogue is filmed and the segment may be aired.
By the numbers: The lottery for 2,000 pairs of tickets drew 10,333 entries. Each person was permitted to bring two items, so about 8,000 items that people hold dear were brought for appraisal.
The one-day production is massive, requiring about 85 GBH full- and part-timers, 110 volunteers and about 75 appraisers.
Fun fact: All appraisers work for free and foot their own bill to travel.
What's next: The roadshow continues May 29 in Littleton, Colorado; June 10 in Urbandale, Iowa; and June 18 in Baltimore.