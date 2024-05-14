"True unemployment" is about 21% in NW Arkansas

Note: Share of the U.S. labor force that is functionally unemployed (seeking but unable to find a full-time job, is unemployed or is employed in a position earning less than a living wage); Data: Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity; Chart: Axios Visuals Northwest Arkansas' "true rate of unemployment" paints a different picture than its standard jobless rate. Why it matters: About 21% of the labor force in NWA are seeking but unable to find a full-time job, are unemployed or are earning less than $25,000 a year, according to a study by the Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity.

Yes but: NWA's official unemployment rate was 2.5% in March compared to 3.8% nationally, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Context: The living wage in NWA for an adult with no children is $20.27 per hour — or about $42,000 a year if working 40 hours a week — according to MIT's living wage calculator. For two working adults with two children, it's about $48,000.

That means the 21% statistic doesn't account for those working full time making more than $25,000 but less than a living wage.

The big picture: At 23%, the "true rate" of unemployment for the U.S. is a bit higher than the NWA rate.