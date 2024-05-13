Monday Munchies: Waldo's Chicken and Beer

This is where you go after a long weekend hike or an all-day fishing excursion and feel like a guilty culinary reward.
Bottles of ketchup and hot sauce are on each table, along with, thankfully, a napkin dispenser.
And yes, there's a full bar.
Dig in: Bone-in chicken isn't served most places anymore, but Waldo's offers a nice mix of it, along with tenders and some salads.
The quarter chicken — all-white meat with two sides (mac and cheese and potato wedges) and a drink — was $16.
The verdict: Yes.
Wedges are wedges and I'm never impressed, but the mac and cheese was nice and sharp.
The chicken is top-shelf, homestyle comfort food. The wing and breast were large and juicy — this is not paltry poultry.
The intrigue: A choice of about a dozen sauces complement the meals. The Rooster (a sweet/spicy chili pepper sauce) will be on my mind for a long time. It's what will actually pull me back to Waldo's someday.