Monday Munchies: Waldo's Chicken and Beer

I recently swore off chains, but when fried chicken comes into play, well, I'll probably try it. The vibe: Waldo's Chicken and Beer isn't where you go if you're counting carbs or calories or sodium or anything. This is where you go after a long weekend hike or an all-day fishing excursion and feel like a guilty culinary reward.

Bottles of ketchup and hot sauce are on each table, along with, thankfully, a napkin dispenser.

And yes, there's a full bar.

Dig in: Bone-in chicken isn't served most places anymore, but Waldo's offers a nice mix of it, along with tenders and some salads.

The quarter chicken — all-white meat with two sides (mac and cheese and potato wedges) and a drink — was $16.

The verdict: Yes.

Wedges are wedges and I'm never impressed, but the mac and cheese was nice and sharp.

The chicken is top-shelf, homestyle comfort food. The wing and breast were large and juicy — this is not paltry poultry.

The intrigue: A choice of about a dozen sauces complement the meals. The Rooster (a sweet/spicy chili pepper sauce) will be on my mind for a long time. It's what will actually pull me back to Waldo's someday.

Check it out: 700 S.E. Walton Boulevard in Bentonville. Open 11am-9pm Monday-Saturday and 11am-8pm Sunday.