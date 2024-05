"Dark Waters," a photographic art exhibit, is on display at The Momentary this week. Photo: Courtesy of The Momentary

Make plans for a weeknight.

❓ Go to trivia night — Try Bentonville Brewing on Monday, Ozark Natural Foods on Wednesday in Fayetteville or Rendezvous Junction Brewing on Wednesday in Rogers.

📸 See a new art exhibit — "Dark Waters" by Kristine Potter is on display at The Momentary in Bentonville. The collection of photographs focus on the characters of murder ballads — songs that often end in death and despair. It's free and available until Oct. 13.

♟ Play games — It's game night Monday and Family Feud night Wednesday at The Botanical in Bentonville; game night Tuesday at Fayetteville Beer Works; and chess on Monday and bingo on Tuesday at Rendezvous Junction Brewing in Rogers.