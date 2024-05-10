Walton-backed company buys up Bella Vista land

Blue Crane, the real estate company owned by Walmart heirs Tom and Steuart Walton, has purchased about 2,700 acres across Bella Vista and north Benton County, according to a news release.

The intrigue: The company has not announced specific plans for the property, but signs point to outdoor recreation.

What they're saying: "We believe deeply in Bella Vista's tradition of connecting people to nature through cycling, golf and outdoor recreation, and we are confident our investments will reflect that," Tom Walton said in the news release.

"One thing we do know is that we aspire to be a leader in outdoor recreation. So we are looking at how to elevate cycling experiences through our investments for all riders," Farris DeBoard, Blue Crane vice president, said in a statement.

State of play: The company purchased most of the land from Cooper Communities, which will continue to own and operate commercial and residential investments in Bella Vista.

The city and property owners association will continue to maintain the biking and walking trails in Bella Vista.

Flashback: Blue Crane purchased about 54 acres in Bella Vista in March, including the 9.5-acre Sugar Creek Shopping Center anchored by Allen's Food Market, as well as a gas station just south of the shopping center.

It's also developing Bentonville Cycling Center, a 160-acre outdoor recreation area dedicated to cycling, south of Bella Vista in north Bentonville.

