Where to take Mom for brunch

Mother's Day is Sunday, so make those reservations 10 minutes ago. Here are a few spots doing special brunch events to celebrate the mothers and mother figures out there:

Pop-up brunch at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville — Celebrate with mimosas. Get tickets for $40. Kids 12 and under eat for $12.

Sassafras Springs Vineyard and Winery in Springdale — Enjoy an egg casserole or some waffles with Mom. Get $35 tickets (or $20 for kids 13 and under)

Plus: Check out these spots that are fit to take Mom to any weekend of the year.

