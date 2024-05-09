1 hour ago - Things to Do

Where to take Mom for brunch

headshot
Illustration of a stack of pancakes with a smiley face made out of syrup

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Mother's Day is Sunday, so make those reservations 10 minutes ago. Here are a few spots doing special brunch events to celebrate the mothers and mother figures out there:

Pop-up brunch at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville — Celebrate with mimosas. Get tickets for $40. Kids 12 and under eat for $12.

  • Sassafras Springs Vineyard and Winery in Springdale — Enjoy an egg casserole or some waffles with Mom. Get $35 tickets (or $20 for kids 13 and under)
  • The Odd Soul in Springdale — Brunch starts at 11am.
  • Ruth's Chris in Rogers — Take her out for some crab cake benedict or creole biscuits. Reserve a table.

Plus: Check out these spots that are fit to take Mom to any weekend of the year.

Plus: Check out these spots that are a fit for Mom to any weekend of the year:

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more