The Fayetteville City Council plans to vote tonight on: A resolution calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and for the prevention of further deaths in the Middle East.

Applying for a $250,000 federal grant to pay for two school resource officer positions for four years. The city would match $156,390 and Fayetteville Public Schools would pay $496,100.

A contract worth nearly $990,000 with Benchmark Construction of NWA for the second phase of the installation of a storm drain for the Mission Boulevard Trail from Viewpoint Drive to Old Wire Road.

If you go: 5:30pm at City Hall or watch online.