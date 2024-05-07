6 hours ago - News

The Agenda: Fayetteville City Council to consider Gaza resolution

photo of fayetteville city hall

Fayetteville City Hall. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

The Fayetteville City Council plans to vote tonight on:

  • A resolution calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and for the prevention of further deaths in the Middle East.
  • Applying for a $250,000 federal grant to pay for two school resource officer positions for four years. The city would match $156,390 and Fayetteville Public Schools would pay $496,100.

A contract worth nearly $990,000 with Benchmark Construction of NWA for the second phase of the installation of a storm drain for the Mission Boulevard Trail from Viewpoint Drive to Old Wire Road.

If you go: 5:30pm at City Hall or watch online.

