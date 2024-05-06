Reckless behavior in the form of a milkshake exists, and it has a whole-ass doughnut in it. State of play: Flashback Pizza and Milkshakes in downtown Rogers is bringing some 8-year-old's dream of desserts to life with menu items like the chocolatey The Breakfast Club with Cocoa Krispies topped with whipped cream, a mini waffle and a donut. There's also the Revenge of the Nerds that overflows with cotton candy, Twizzlers and Pop Rocks. Another has a whole Nutty Buddy candy bar. It's chaos over there.

Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

The vibe: The whole place is a throwback, with floor-to-ceiling remnants of mostly 1980s and '90s pop culture, but it doesn't strictly stick to those decades. It's decked out in movie posters, album covers and cutouts of familiar faces —from Michael Jordan to Bob Ross. There's even an old-school arcade.

You're reminded of the days of "Liar Liar," "Sister Act" and "Back to the Future."

Oh, and you get your bill in a Blockbuster Video VHS case. Nice touch.

The verdict: Two other people and I shared The Breakfast Club and still didn't finish the $19 shake. After we got past the sheer ridiculousness, we were able to appreciate the flavor, which at the end of the day was a solid chocolate-craving fulfiller.

Zoom out: You don't have to go this hard. The menu has essentially three tiers of milkshakes — some simple like the Ice Ice Baby ($6.50), a cherry-topped vanilla milkshake with whipped cream, and some mid-level options like the Flock of Seagulls ($11), a pina colada-flavored milkshake with whipped cream, coconut shavings and a pineapple wedge.

Stop by: 11am-10pm Tuesday through Saturday at 105 S. 3rd St. in Rogers

Monday Munchies: But also, the pizza

The Blondie. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

The Weekend at Bernie's. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Flashback's relentless theme and milkshakes distracted me, and I kind of forgot we ordered pizza. I won't make that mistake again.

State of play: OK, maybe you don't have to try a colossal milkshake. But you do have to try the pizza. All gimmicks of this place aside, the pizzas are actually phenomenal.

What to try: The Blondie with garlic oil, mozzarella, mushrooms, caramelized onion, parmesan and a truffle aioli swirl — and you have to add the prosciutto. It's such a comforting slice packed with garlic flavor, and the prosciutto adds some salt and bite.