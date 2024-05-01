Walmart news worthy of your time

It's already been a busy news week for Bentonville's largest employer. Catch up on top headlines:



Walmart will close its 51 health centers in five states because the "challenging reimbursement environment and escalating operating cost" make the business segment unprofitable, it said Tuesday. (AP)

No specific dates were announced.

All displaced employees are eligible to transfer to a Walmart or Sam's Club location, the company said.

The Federal Trade Commission is requesting more information from Walmart and Vizio on their proposed $2.3 billion deal, Vizio said. (Axios Pro: Retail Deals)

Walmart in February announced it would acquire Vizio in a bid to boost its retail media network.

The move could indicate the FTC is preparing to block the deal.

🛍️ Bettergoods will be Walmart's new private label food brand meant to appeal to higher-income shoppers. More than 300 items will be added to stores this year — many for $5 or less. (Wall Street Journal)

Items like plant-based shredded mozzarella cheese, pistachio butter, organic chocolate milk and Greek yogurt will fall under the new brand flag.

The company's 4,000 or so generic Great Value-branded items will remain on shelves.

💵 The world's largest retailer added One to its buy-now-pay-later credit options for customers at some of its U.S. stores. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)