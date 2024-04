🤖 SandBots, a sixth-grade robotics team from Greenwood's East Hills Middle School, are headed to a world competition in Dallas, set for Wednesday-Friday. (KNWA)

ğŸŽ° The state Department of Finance and Administration projects sports betting will top $500 million this year — the second full year since mobile sports betting was legalized in Arkansas. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

👷‍♂️ Rogers-based engineering and design firm Crafton Tull announced Monday that it has acquired Prism Design Studio of Huntsville. (Northwest Arkansas Business Journal)