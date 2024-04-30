Northwest Arkansas will be on the edge of "cicadapocalypse"

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: USDA and University of Connecticut; Graphic: Jared Whalen, Will Chase and Kavya Beheraj/Axios In 2024, a double brood of periodical cicadas will appear across the U.S. Some have called the emergence a "cicadapocalypse" — but is it really? Why it matters: Axios Visuals fact-checked the insect hype and found that no matter how one crunches the numbers, this year will likely offer just a taste of the cicada spectacles to come.

What's happening: There are 15 surviving periodical cicada broods, each identified by Roman numerals.

This year, around late April or early May, is the first time in 221 years that Brood XIX (on a 13-year cycle) and Brood XIII (on a 17-year cycle) will emerge together.

Zoom in: Though some of Brood XIX will emerge in NWA, they'll be thickest north and east of here.

Reality check: A co-emergence of 13-year and 17-year broods is fairly common, occurring every 5–6 years.

Adjacent co-emergences, where the two broods overlap geographically, are less common, happening every 25 years on average.

Don't confuse cicadas with locusts. Although both species come in great numbers, cicadas do not swarm, are not a plague and should not be killed.

Go deeper: Check out the full project from Axios Visuals