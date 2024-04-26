Enjoy springtime this weekend.

😎 Dogwood Festival — It's three days of live music, food vendors and activities for kids like rock climbing in downtown Siloam Springs. Hours are 9am-7:30pm today and Saturday, and 10am-5pm Sunday.

🇮🇳 Holi Festival — This free festival hosted by the Indian Cultural Association of NWA at The Momentary in Bentonville features food, music and dancing. Hours are 11am-3pm Saturday. Learn more about the tradition.

🍅 Fayetteville Farmers Market — It's back for the season — hours are 7am-2pm Saturday at the downtown square.