News of former Arkansas governor and U.S. senator David Pryor's death Saturday at age 89 drew condolences and memories from past and present political figures.

What they're saying: Former president Bill Clinton wrote in a statement that Pryor, also a Democrat, was "one of America's greatest advocates for the elderly, waging long battles to lower the cost of prescription drugs and to improve nursing homes and in-home care to help more people live in dignity."