What they're saying: Former presidentBill Clinton wrote in a statement that Pryor, also a Democrat, was "one of America's greatest advocates for the elderly, waging long battles to lower the cost of prescription drugs and to improve nursing homes and in-home care to help more people live in dignity."
Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson called Pryor "the quintessential public servant" who gave up other opportunities to serve Arkansas.
"Arkansas has benefited tremendously from his dedicated stewardship as a legislator, governor and citizen deeply invested in helping ensure our best days were still ahead," U.S. Sen. John Boozman said in a statement.
Background: Early in his 34-year political career, Pryor served in the houses of representatives for Arkansas and the nation before serving two terms as Arkansas governor in the 1970s. He was a U.S. senator from 1979 to 1997.
He became the first dean of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service in 2004 and was appointed to the University of Arkansas board of trustees in 2009.