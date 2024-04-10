Apr 10, 2024 - Food and Drink
What we're sipping: Hard cider in Springdale
If you've been sleeping on Black Apple Hard Cider this whole time, I'm going to add a trip to the downtown Springdale taproom to your to-do list.
The intrigue: NWA has an awesome brewery scene. A local spot making hard cider, which is made from fermented apple juice, is a cool alternative.
- Black Apple also has lots of events, like weekly trivia and comedy nights, making it a good staple for weekday sipping.
- The cider, while not syrupy, is still cider and naturally on the sweet side. Two drinks on a Thursday night was on point.
What to try: The black and blueberry cider is tart and worth sipping. For a crisper option as we go into the warmer months, try the pineapple express.
Stop by: 4-10pm Monday-Thursday, 10am-11pm Friday-Saturday, and noon-8pm Sunday, at 321 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale.
