What's in John Calipari's contract at Arkansas
The University of Arkansas on Wednesday ended days of speculation by announcing John Calipari as its new men's basketball head coach.
State of play: The former Kentucky coach has a five-year deal with the Razorbacks, according to a news release.
By the numbers: Calipari will make $7 million a year — a $500,000 salary plus $6.5 million from "private funds and non-taxpayer, self-generated UA funds generated by contracts with vendors of athletic apparel, shoes, and multimedia rights and sponsorship agreements," according to his contract.
- Calipari's salary at Kentucky was $8.5 million.
He will also receive:
- A $1 million signing bonus.
- $500,000 retention bonuses each year paid with private money.
- A car allowance that will provide two loaned vehicles.
He'll also get $50,000 if the team makes the NCAA Tournament, plus:
- $100,000 for advancing past the first round.
- $250,000 if the Hogs make the Sweet Sixteen.
- $350,000 for making it to the Final Four.
- $500,000 if Arkansas wins the national championship.
Flashback: Eric Musselman left the program last week for a coaching job at the University of Southern California.
- Calipari said goodbye to Kentucky in a video posted to X on Tuesday.
