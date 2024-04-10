What's in John Calipari's contract at Arkansas

Share on email (opens in new window)

The University of Arkansas on Wednesday ended days of speculation by announcing John Calipari as its new men's basketball head coach. State of play: The former Kentucky coach has a five-year deal with the Razorbacks, according to a news release.

By the numbers: Calipari will make $7 million a year — a $500,000 salary plus $6.5 million from "private funds and non-taxpayer, self-generated UA funds generated by contracts with vendors of athletic apparel, shoes, and multimedia rights and sponsorship agreements," according to his contract.

Calipari's salary at Kentucky was $8.5 million.

He will also receive:

A $1 million signing bonus.

$500,000 retention bonuses each year paid with private money.

A car allowance that will provide two loaned vehicles.

He'll also get $50,000 if the team makes the NCAA Tournament, plus:

$100,000 for advancing past the first round.

$250,000 if the Hogs make the Sweet Sixteen.

$350,000 for making it to the Final Four.

$500,000 if Arkansas wins the national championship.

Flashback: Eric Musselman left the program last week for a coaching job at the University of Southern California.