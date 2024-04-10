16 hours ago - News

What's in John Calipari's contract at Arkansas

headshot
photo of john calipari

John Calipari. Photo: Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The University of Arkansas on Wednesday ended days of speculation by announcing John Calipari as its new men's basketball head coach.

State of play: The former Kentucky coach has a five-year deal with the Razorbacks, according to a news release.

By the numbers: Calipari will make $7 million a year — a $500,000 salary plus $6.5 million from "private funds and non-taxpayer, self-generated UA funds generated by contracts with vendors of athletic apparel, shoes, and multimedia rights and sponsorship agreements," according to his contract.

  • Calipari's salary at Kentucky was $8.5 million.

He will also receive:

  • A $1 million signing bonus.
  • $500,000 retention bonuses each year paid with private money.
  • A car allowance that will provide two loaned vehicles.

He'll also get $50,000 if the team makes the NCAA Tournament, plus:

  • $100,000 for advancing past the first round.
  • $250,000 if the Hogs make the Sweet Sixteen.
  • $350,000 for making it to the Final Four.
  • $500,000 if Arkansas wins the national championship.

Flashback: Eric Musselman left the program last week for a coaching job at the University of Southern California.

  • Calipari said goodbye to Kentucky in a video posted to X on Tuesday.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more