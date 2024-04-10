22 hours ago - News
Arkansas names John Calipari as new men's basketball coach
After days of speculation, the University of Arkansas announced Wednesday that John Calipari, former men's basketball head coach at Kentucky, is headed to Arkansas.
State of play: Calipari has a five-year deal with the Razorbacks, according to a news release. He'll be formally introduced at 6pm Wednesday night at an event open to the public at Bud Walton Arena on campus.
By the numbers: The coach's salary will start at $7 million per year plus $500,000 retention bonuses each year. He'll get one-time bonuses for making the NCAA Tournament, reaching the second round, Sweet 16, Final Four and winning a national championship.
- He also gets a $1 million signing bonus.
