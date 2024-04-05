Apr 5, 2024 - News
Eclipse prep: Merch
How will anyone know you saw the total eclipse of the sun if you don't have the T-shirt?
- Good thing there's no shortage of merchandise to prove it.
What's out there:
- A pair of earrings ($45) or a brooch ($30) from Little Rock's Krystal Bijoux Jewelry.
- Hot Springs offers a set of commemorative posters at many of its downtown shops.
- Toadal Eclipse shirts, a nod to Toad Suck Daze, are available from the Conway Chamber of Commerce.
- North Little Rock themes from its Chamber of Commerce include a color-changing mug.
Special mention: A portion of purchases of a Bigfoot Steals the Eclipse shirt will be donated to the Arkansas Food Bank.
The bottom line: The best merch you can get is likely free — a proper pair of viewing glasses.
- Get them at the Springdale Public Library, too.
