Getting ready for the eclipse in Arkansas: Sonic's blackout drink

I was once told I'm a sucker for gimmicks. I don't believe that, but I had to try Sonic's Blackout Slush Float ($4).

Between the lines: The drive-in describes the limited-time-only drink as an "all-black slush, made from a mix of cotton candy and dragon fruit flavors. It's topped with creamy vanilla soft serve and adorned with galaxy-themed sprinkles in hues of blue and purple, offering customers a cosmic experience."