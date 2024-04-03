Getting ready for the eclipse in Arkansas: Sonic's blackout drink
I was once told I'm a sucker for gimmicks. I don't believe that, but I had to try Sonic's Blackout Slush Float ($4).
Between the lines: The drive-in describes the limited-time-only drink as an "all-black slush, made from a mix of cotton candy and dragon fruit flavors. It's topped with creamy vanilla soft serve and adorned with galaxy-themed sprinkles in hues of blue and purple, offering customers a cosmic experience."
- OK — I guess.
- Anything to sell drinks during a rare celestial event.
🤷♂️ Dig in: Cotton candy? Perhaps. Vanilla soft serve? Definitely. Dragon fruit? Who knows.
- The novelty of a darkly colored drink went out when the first cup of coffee was poured centuries ago, but the sprinkles are cute.
- It's a sweet treat if you need one.
⛱️ The bottom line: The best part of the drink was the nostalgic lightning bolt that struck. Just for a minute I was back to childhood, sitting near a heavily chlorinated pool, sunburned nose, brain freeze and wet shorts, while Roberta Flack played over the PA.
- Forget the eclipse — summer's on its way, folks.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.