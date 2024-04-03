Arkansas is one of the most church-going states

Data: Household Pulse Survey; Note: Adults who say they never attend or attend less than once a year; Map: Alice Feng/Axios Thirty-nine percent of Arkansas adults say they never or seldom attend church or religious services, compared to the national average of 49%, per a new analysis of Household Pulse Survey data from Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Alice Feng. By the numbers: 13% of Arkansas residents attend services 1-3 times a year, 5% attend 4-11 times per year, and 30% attend 12 or more times.

The only states where a larger share of adults attend church 12 times or more a year are Utah (38%) and Mississippi (34%).

Zoom out: Vermont (75%), along with New Hampshire and Maine (both 66%) have the highest share of adults who say they never or seldom attend church or religious services.

Mississippi (32%), Alabama (36%) and Louisiana (37%) have the lowest shares, with Arkansas right behind them.

The big picture: More than three-quarters of Americans say religion's role in public life is shrinking, per a recent Pew Research Center survey — the most since the group first started tracking such sentiment in 2001.

Many Americans are unhappy about that, with about half of adults telling Pew both that "religion is losing influence and that this is a bad thing."

About 57% of adults say religion has a positive impact on American life, per Pew.

Friction point: Nearly half of U.S. adults, or 48%, say they feel at least "some" tension between their religious beliefs and mainstream culture, Pew found.

That's up from 42% in 2020.

Zoom in: A separate Gallup survey published in March found that Latter-day Saints are the only religious group wherein a majority (54%) say they attend services weekly.

30% of Protestants say they attend services weekly, compared to 28% of Muslims, 23% of Catholics and 16% of Jews.

Yes, but: Religious-service attendance has been dropping for decades, per Gallup, driven largely by "the increase in the percentage of Americans with no religious affiliation — 9% in 2000-2003 versus 21% in 2021-2023."