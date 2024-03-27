Northwest Arkansas' million dollar home sales in 2023

This home on North Candlewood Drive in Fayetteville was the third-most expensive single-family home sold in NWA during 2023 at $2.95 million. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

There were 211 homes sold for $1 million or more during 2023 in Northwest Arkansas, down slightly from 217 in 2022, according to Arkansas Business. The big picture: The number of all homes sold in NWA was down 2% from a year earlier and prices dipped slightly, according to the most recent biannual residential "Arvest Skyline Report."

By the numbers: In Benton County, 155 homes sold for $1 million or more in 2023, off 13% from 178 in 2022.

Yes, but: In Washington County, 56 homes sold for $1 million or more, up 44% from 39 a year earlier.

The most expensive home was a 7,967-square-foot estate on Beaver Lake built in 2020 that closed for $4.2 million.

No. 2 was in downtown Bentonville — a $3.25 million midcentury built in 1954 with 6,286 square feet.

The bottom line: Six homes in the Beaver Lake area were among the 28 most expensive homes sold (Arkansas Business' metric is $1.75 million and above) in the two-county region in 2023.