You've got places to go, things to do and people to see: 🎩 Shop retro — Find vintage clothing and home goods at the Time Travelers Vintage Expo, 10am-5pm Saturday at Rogers Convention Center. Get tickets for $10.

🥎 Go to a softball game — The Arkansas Razorbacks go up against Mississippi State at 6pm today, 2pm Saturday and noon Sunday at Bogle Park in Fayetteville. Get tickets for $10-$11.

😂 Enjoy some comedy — It's comedy night at Bentonville Brewing, starting at 8pm. Get tic kets for $15.