Northwest Arkansas National Airport beats nation in on-time departures

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Bureau of Transportation Statistics; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios Northwest Arkansas National Airport posted an on-time departure rate of 90% in December 2023, according to the latest data from the Transportation Department. The big picture: The national on-time rate for U.S. domestic flights in that same month was 83%.

That's a big improvement compared to December 2022, when Southwest Airlines' epic meltdown dragged the industrywide average down to about 70%.

Zoom in: Florida's Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (89.5%), Salt Lake City International Airport (89.2%) and Hawai'i's Lihue Airport (88.8%) had the best on-time departure performance for December 2023 among airports serving more than 1 million passengers annually.

Between the lines: A variety of factors — from weather to issues at a particular airline — can affect each airport's on-time performance.

The bottom line: XNA's 90% rate last December is a pretty solid performance — especially during a month when winter storms can really snarl the entire air-travel system.