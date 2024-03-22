38 mins ago - News
Firearms warrant led to Little Rock airport director's death
Federal agents were attempting to serve a search warrant to Bryan Malinowski of Little Rock for possession and sales of firearms when he was shot, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
- Malinowski, the executive director of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field, died of his injuries from a shootout with Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents. The incident occurred Tuesday; Malinowski passed away Thursday. He was 53.
Catch up quick: The ATF said the opened fire and wounded an agent attempting to serve the warrant early Tuesday morning.
- An affidavit alleges Malinowski had purchased about 150 firearms and resold many without a dealer's license.
- About six of those sold by him were used in crimes, the affidavit states.
Malinowski had been under surveillance by ATF since December related to a tip from Canadian officials, the Democrat-Gazette reported.
What's next: The Arkansas State Police are investigating the incident and will report findings to the U.S. Attorney's office.
