Firearms warrant led to Little Rock airport director's death

Federal agents were attempting to serve a search warrant to Bryan Malinowski of Little Rock for possession and sales of firearms when he was shot, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. Malinowski, the executive director of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field, died of his injuries from a shootout with Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents. The incident occurred Tuesday; Malinowski passed away Thursday. He was 53.

Catch up quick: The ATF said the opened fire and wounded an agent attempting to serve the warrant early Tuesday morning.

An affidavit alleges Malinowski had purchased about 150 firearms and resold many without a dealer's license.

About six of those sold by him were used in crimes, the affidavit states.

Malinowski had been under surveillance by ATF since December related to a tip from Canadian officials, the Democrat-Gazette reported.

What's next: The Arkansas State Police are investigating the incident and will report findings to the U.S. Attorney's office.