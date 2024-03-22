2024 Joe Martin Stage Race canceled

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The 47th Joe Martin Stage Race will be postponed until 2025, race director and All Sports Productions owner Bruce Dunn announced Thursday. Why it matters: Competitive pro cyclists have used the race to advance their standings and qualify for larger competitions.

Typically, about 800 amateur and pro riders come to NWA, filling hotels, eating in restaurants and drawing spectators.

Rising costs and limited sponsorship and funding led to the decision, Dunn said in a news release.

What we're watching: "With 14 months to plan for 2025, we will be working tirelessly to secure a top-tier lineup of sponsors," he said.