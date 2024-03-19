Sunday alcohol sales could be on Fayetteville ballot

Selling alcohol on Sunday could soon be legal for all four of Northwest Arkansas' largest cities. Why it matters: A group working to bring Sunday alcohol sales to Fayetteville says it would keep sales tax dollars in the city, instead of residents purchasing alcohol in other towns.

State of play: Keep Our Dollars in Fayetteville, which is backed by Walmart and chaired by state Rep. Denise Garner (D-Fayetteville), is collecting signatures for a petition to get the issue on the November ballot, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Flashback: Voters in 2022 approved Sunday alcohol sales in Rogers and Bentonville with more than 70% of the vote in each city.

Springdale has allowed Sunday alcohol sales since 2012.

Smaller cities in NWA — including Garfield, Gentry, Pea Ridge, Greenland and Tontitown — also allow Sunday sales.

How it works: Selling alcohol in stores on Sunday is prohibited, even in wet counties like Benton and Washington, unless voters approve Sunday sales.

Anyone in the city may start a petition and must collect signatures from 15% of the number of people who voted in the governor's race in the most recent election.

That means Keep Our Dollars in Fayetteville must collect 4,182 signatures because 27,878 Fayetteville residents voted in the 2022 gubernatorial election, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

What's next: If the issue makes it to the ballot and voters approve it, alcohol sales would be allowed between 10am and midnight on Sunday.

