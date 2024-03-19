Mar 19, 2024 - News

The Agenda: Fayetteville council to vote on creating housing task force

Illustration of a repeating pattern of houses made out of hundred dollar bills.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Fayetteville City Council meets tonight and plans to vote on:

  • Declaring a housing crisis and establishing a one-year housing crisis task force with representatives from government agencies, nonprofit organizations, renter groups, developers, landlords and community members.
  • Accepting a $40,000 certified local government grant from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program to complete the University-Haskell Heights context study and the development of a context statement for the Spout Spring neighborhood.

If you go: 5:30pm at Fayetteville City Hall or online.

