Your week ahead: The circus and more

🤣 See a comedy show — William Lee Martin performs at The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell on Thursday night. Get tickets for $30.

🎪 Take the kids to the circus — Yes, the circus is in town. The Great Benjamin's Circus will be at the Washington County Fairgrounds on Thursday evening. Get tickets starting at $18.

🎻 Enjoy live music — Tower Bar sessions at The Momentary feature cellist Auralai, 6-8pm Thursday. No ticket is required.