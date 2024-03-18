Mar 18, 2024 - Things to Do
Your week ahead: The circus and more
🤣 See a comedy show — William Lee Martin performs at The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell on Thursday night. Get tickets for $30.
🎪 Take the kids to the circus — Yes, the circus is in town. The Great Benjamin's Circus will be at the Washington County Fairgrounds on Thursday evening. Get tickets starting at $18.
🎻 Enjoy live music — Tower Bar sessions at The Momentary feature cellist Auralai, 6-8pm Thursday. No ticket is required.
