Spotted in Bentonville: A feline friend of Crystal Bridges Museum

I had no idea until last week that a cat volunteers at our renowned art museum. State of play: Hamish the cat, or Famous Hamish as he's known on Instagram, has a home near Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. He often spends his days exploring the trails near the museum.

He's been visiting for years and sometimes tries to run inside the building, spokesperson Amanda Horn told Axios.

How it happened: I came across a wandering cat with a collar as I pulled up to Crystal Bridges to walk the trails and assumed it was someone's lost cat. As a cat owner who would be devastated if my Shirley went missing, I approached to check for a phone number or address.

Imagine my surprise and amusement to read that he was not lost and was doing just fine.

If you go: Hamish is pretty friendly and gladly accepts petting, although he resisted having his photo taken for the newsletter. Be on the lookout for him during your next visit.