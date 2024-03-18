Mapped: How much it costs to charge an EV in Arkansas
Charging an electric vehicle in Arkansas costs a bit more than the national average.
By the numbers: It costs an average of $0.47 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to charge an electric car at a public charging station in Arkansas, Axios Pro: Climate Deals' Alan Neuhauser reports from data gathered by Stable Auto, an EV charger software developer.
The national average is $0.45 per kWh.
Context: A typical EV with 300 miles of range usually takes 75-100 kWh to go from empty to full.
The big picture: Charging an electric vehicle costs three times as much at a public charging site in West Virginia than in Nebraska — a gap that suggests EV charging companies are still figuring out how to price a top-off.
Zoom in: West Virginia, Connecticut, Arizona, Massachusetts and Kentucky have the most expensive charging stations, according to Stable Auto's survey of about 9,000 level-three, fast-charging stations in January.
- Prices in those states ranged from $0.52 to $0.54 per kWh.
- Nebraska, Mississippi, Iowa, North Dakota and Kansas were the cheapest, with prices spanning $0.17 to $0.31.
What's happening: Charging networks like Electrify America, EVgo and ChargePoint consider a host of factors in setting their charging prices — not the least being the local electricity rate.
- Cheap electricity in the Midwest, for example, may explain discounts in Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota and Kansas, which aren't exactly hotbeds of EV adoption.
Yes, but: The big gap in prices suggests something is amiss, Stable argues.
- The older a charging location, for example, the closer it hews to $0.40 to $0.50.
- Gasoline prices, of course, also differ across state lines, but not as greatly as EV charging rates.
What they're saying: "Prices are probably set incorrectly and don't reflect underlying supply-demand," Stable CEO Rohan Puri tells Axios.
- "There is still a lot of price herding in the industry, with players, by and large, setting their prices based on what other nearby chargers have set their prices at."
What we're watching: More networks in the past six months have started adopting Tesla's variable-pricing model, which accounts for the site location, time of day and amount of power a station is delivering.
