Annie Leibovitz talked about her work with the media in September. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

We're still waiting to see commissioned prints from Annie Leibovitz show up in the permanent collection at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

Behind the scenes: The museum told us that nearly 60,000 visitors turned out to see "Annie Leibovitz at Work"

Quick math shows that's about 65 visitors an hour — more than one a minute — for the dates the exhibit was open in Bentonville from mid-September through January.

Context: The collection was in the temporary-exhibit space, but the museum commissioned 25 prints.

Timing and a display plan is still in the works for those, the museum said.

The bottom line: If you missed it, or just need another fix, the traveling gallery will be at the nearby-ish Wichita Art Museum from May 19 to Sept. 21.

It then heads to the Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento, California; Mint Museum in Charlotte, North Carolina; and Frist Art Museum in Nashville, Tennessee.