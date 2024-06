On the first floor of the Uptown Apartments building in north Fayetteville is your opportunity to act like a 21+ kid in a candy store.

State of play: Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza and Taproom has Arkansas' first self-pour tap wall.

It comes after state lawmakers passed Act 705 in 2023 to allow customers to dispense their own beer. Important state government business, if you ask me.

How it works: They give you a bracelet and turn you loose on about 30 beer options on tap — plus a few wines and mixed drinks.

You scan your bracelet to pour. Each beer is priced per ounce, so your bracelet keeps track of your tab.

The intrigue: You have full control over your portions. You're free to sample until you find a beer that makes you want to fill a glass to the rim or to have some variety with a flight with as many options as you'd like.

The Italian Stallion. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

What to try: I tried Eureka Springs-based Gotahold Brewing's Mysterious Gap Belgian Tripel and Bury the Hatchet IPA. Both good local picks, especially the IPA.

The Italian Stallion pizza with olive oil, mozzarella, parmesan, prosciutto, tomato, crushed red pepper, garlic and sun-dried tomatoes is on point.

The pizzas are basically oversized personal pies for about $12. A hungry diner can eat a whole one, but you could also end up with leftovers.

The vibe: This makes for a casual after-work beer and pizza option that won't break the bank.

Stop by: 11am-9pm Sunday-Thursday and 11am-10pm Friday-Saturday at 3959 N. Steele Blvd., Suite 152, in Fayetteville.ille.