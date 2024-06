Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration; Chart: Axios Visuals Smoke 'em if you got 'em and drink up if you dare. Driving the news: About $262 million in taxes were collected on 2023 sales of alcohol and tobacco in Arkansas.

Why it matters: The money is used to fund state government, infrastructure, education, public assistance, corrections, Medicaid and transportation.

Follow the money: Alcohol taxes for the calendar year were $59.5 million, while tobacco taxes were $202.5 million.

December tax collections for alcohol and tobacco sales added up to $5.7 million and $18.1 million, respectively.

Context: The state has collected more than $4 billion in total taxes during the first seven months of fiscal 2024 — July through January.

The intrigue: Taxes collected on tobacco sales were down nearly $10 million in calendar 2023 from $69.1 million a year earlier.