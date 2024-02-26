Share on email (opens in new window)

It's preferential primary season. In addition to deciding who will be on the November ballot for president, NWA voters have some local decisions to make. 🗳 How it works: Votes are cast in either the Democratic or Republican primaries. Those who select a GOP ballot will make their pick for that party's nomination for president and any local races where a Republican nominee must be decided, including a U.S. House seat.

The only NWA primary decision between two Democrats is to nominate a candidate for District 15 state representative.

🗓 Details: Early voting has already started. Election Day is March 5.

🚨 The big one: The Republican nomination for U.S. representative in District 3 is up for grabs between U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Rogers and state Sen. Clint Penzo (R-Springdale).

Other races/ballot issues for voters in Benton and Washington counties include:

🧑‍⚖️ Arkansas Supreme Court

Of note: These are nonpartisan races that will appear on all ballots.

State Supreme Court Chief Justice, Position 1

Four candidates are running: Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood, Jay Martin, Supreme Court Justice Karen Baker and Supreme Court Justice Barbara Womack Webb.

Read about the race.

State Supreme Court Associate Justice, Position 2

Supreme Court Justice Courtney Hudson vs. Judge Carlton D. Jones

Read about the race.

🧑‍💼 State representatives

District 14 Republican nominee

Nick Burkes vs. Joshua Hagan

District 14 includes parts of Centerton and Bentonville.

Read about the race.

District 15 Democratic nominee

Stephanie Funk vs. Erin Lee Underhill

District 15 includes some of Lowell and Cave Springs.

Read about the race.

District 17 Republican nominee

Randy Torres vs. Jeremey Criner

District 17 includes a portion of western Benton County including Siloam Springs and Gentry.

Read about the race.

District 24 Republican nominee

Ty Bates vs. Brad Hall

District 24 includes southwesternmost Washington County.

Read about the race.

City special elections

🚒 Avoca — Voters will decide whether to increase Avoca Fire and Rescue Department dues from $50 to $125 a year for each residence and business.

🚓 Bella Vista — The city is asking to increase property taxes by 0.5 mills for police pensions.

💰 Centerton — Residents may continue to have a 1% sales tax to pay for the following bond issues:

$26 million for land and construction of a new community center

$13,169,600 for street improvements

$2,618,700 for parks improvements and land for future parks

$1.56 million for police expenses, including facility improvements and vehicles

Of note: Voters will vote on each bond issue separately. If one or more passes, the 1% sales tax will remain.

⚖️ District judges and attorneys

State District Judge, District 2, Division 01

Taylor Samples vs. Mark N. Scalise

Read about the race.

Prosecuting Attorney, District 19-West

Sarah Phillips vs. Bryan Sexton

Read about the race.

Benton County justices of the peace

District 1, Republican nominee

Justice of the Peace Jeff Dunn vs. Michael McCaskey

District 8, Republican nominee

Justice of the Peace Joel Jones vs. Lisa Richards

District 12, Republican nominee

John Good Rissler vs. Caroline Geer

District 15, Republican nominee

Justice of the Peace Joel Edwards vs. Andrew Sova

Go deeper: Hear from Benton County Justices of the Peace candidates.

Washington County constables

District 1, Republican nominee

Tom G. Clowers vs. John David Duggar

District 3, Republican nominee