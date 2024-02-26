Feb 26, 2024 - Politics

What's on your March primary ballot in Northwest Arkansas

headshot
Illustration of a voting pin surrounded by election form icons

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

It's preferential primary season. In addition to deciding who will be on the November ballot for president, NWA voters have some local decisions to make.

🗳 How it works: Votes are cast in either the Democratic or Republican primaries. Those who select a GOP ballot will make their pick for that party's nomination for president and any local races where a Republican nominee must be decided, including a U.S. House seat.

  • The only NWA primary decision between two Democrats is to nominate a candidate for District 15 state representative.

🗓 Details: Early voting has already started. Election Day is March 5.

🚨 The big one: The Republican nomination for U.S. representative in District 3 is up for grabs between U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Rogers and state Sen. Clint Penzo (R-Springdale).

Other races/ballot issues for voters in Benton and Washington counties include:

🧑‍⚖️ Arkansas Supreme Court

Of note: These are nonpartisan races that will appear on all ballots.

State Supreme Court Chief Justice, Position 1

  • Four candidates are running: Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood, Jay Martin, Supreme Court Justice Karen Baker and Supreme Court Justice Barbara Womack Webb.
  • Read about the race.

State Supreme Court Associate Justice, Position 2

🧑‍💼 State representatives

District 14 Republican nominee

  • Nick Burkes vs. Joshua Hagan
  • District 14 includes parts of Centerton and Bentonville.
  • Read about the race.

District 15 Democratic nominee

  • Stephanie Funk vs. Erin Lee Underhill
  • District 15 includes some of Lowell and Cave Springs.
  • Read about the race.

District 17 Republican nominee

  • Randy Torres vs. Jeremey Criner
  • District 17 includes a portion of western Benton County including Siloam Springs and Gentry.
  • Read about the race.

District 24 Republican nominee

City special elections

🚒 Avoca — Voters will decide whether to increase Avoca Fire and Rescue Department dues from $50 to $125 a year for each residence and business.

🚓 Bella Vista — The city is asking to increase property taxes by 0.5 mills for police pensions.

💰 Centerton — Residents may continue to have a 1% sales tax to pay for the following bond issues:

  • $26 million for land and construction of a new community center
  • $13,169,600 for street improvements
  • $2,618,700 for parks improvements and land for future parks
  • $1.56 million for police expenses, including facility improvements and vehicles
  • Of note: Voters will vote on each bond issue separately. If one or more passes, the 1% sales tax will remain.

⚖️ District judges and attorneys

State District Judge, District 2, Division 01

Prosecuting Attorney, District 19-West

Benton County justices of the peace

District 1, Republican nominee

  • Justice of the Peace Jeff Dunn vs. Michael McCaskey

District 8, Republican nominee

  • Justice of the Peace Joel Jones vs. Lisa Richards

District 12, Republican nominee

  • John Good Rissler vs. Caroline Geer

District 15, Republican nominee

  • Justice of the Peace Joel Edwards vs. Andrew Sova

Go deeper: Hear from Benton County Justices of the Peace candidates.

Washington County constables

District 1, Republican nominee

  • Tom G. Clowers vs. John David Duggar

District 3, Republican nominee

  • Joe M. Maynard vs. Kyle Woodruff
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more