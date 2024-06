Alex here. Sometimes Worth and I get breakfast together to talk about y'all.

State of play: The Farmer's Table Cafe in Fayetteville serves up comfort food for breakfast with a Southern flair.

We're talking biscuits, a "classic benedict turned Ozark," omelets and pancakes.

The scene: This is what would've happened if your Arkansas grandma opened a restaurant. The mismatched coffee mugs could have come from any coffee drinker's home collection. The Farmer's Table is inside a converted house and the menu is all recognizable stuff done really well.

What I ate: The Farmer's Hash Bowl ($15) with potatoes, two over-easy eggs, chorizo and veggies — mine had squash, zucchini and onions. It was exactly what I wanted in a full breakfast. The chorizo added so much flavor and the potatoes weren't greasy. I doused the bowl in hot sauce.

The "Arkansawyer." Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Worth's thought bubble: I went semitraditional with the "Arkansawyer," a pick-four combo ($15) — two over-easy eggs, biscuit and gravy, sausage and the gouda grits.

Our server suggested the sausage and agreed heartily with the choice of grits.

As Alex pointed out, this is somewhat common fare, but the preparation is top shelf and the food is fresh and plate-cleaning good.

Pro tip: The sausage stood out and wasn't afraid of making a peppery statement. Fantastic stuff.

Stop by: 7am-3pm Sunday and Tuesday-Thursday; 7am-3pm and 5-9pm Friday-Saturday at 1079 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville.