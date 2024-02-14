Sanders pledges $30M for mental health and substance abuse

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting in October 2023. Photo: Ronda Churchill/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the Arkansas Department of Human Services plan to invest $30 million into mental health and substance abuse services. The money will come from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). State of play: In 2021, 637 people in Arkansas died of drug overdoses, according to the CDC. Still, the state's rate of 22.3 deaths per 100,000 people was 11th-lowest in the country.

Meanwhile, Arkansans reported having more poor mental health days, averaging 5.5 in a 30-day period compared to 4.4 nationally, according to the 2023 report from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps.

Context: The state received $1.57 billion in ARPA funds in 2021, which must be spent on one of eight criteria, including public health. Details: The money will help create a statewide crisis-response system that will include a 24-hour call center; mobile crisis teams; training for EMTs, police and other first responders; and software.

The plan also includes creating or enhancing:

Therapeutic community beds for adults with mental illness and intellectual/developmental disabilities.

Residential substance abuse treatment programs.

Housing for adults with mental illness to help prevent homelessness and/or incarceration.

Supportive housing for youth and young adults leaving foster care or the juvenile justice system.

What's next: The plan has been reviewed and approved by an Arkansas Legislative Committee (ALC) subgroup.