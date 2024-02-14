Feb 14, 2024 - News

Sanders pledges $30M for mental health and substance abuse

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership meeting on October 27, 2023.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting in October 2023. Photo: Ronda Churchill/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the Arkansas Department of Human Services plan to invest $30 million into mental health and substance abuse services.

  • The money will come from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

State of play: In 2021, 637 people in Arkansas died of drug overdoses, according to the CDC. Still, the state's rate of 22.3 deaths per 100,000 people was 11th-lowest in the country.

Context: The state received $1.57 billion in ARPA funds in 2021, which must be spent on one of eight criteria, including public health. Details: The money will help create a statewide crisis-response system that will include a 24-hour call center; mobile crisis teams; training for EMTs, police and other first responders; and software.

The plan also includes creating or enhancing:

  • Therapeutic community beds for adults with mental illness and intellectual/developmental disabilities.
  • Residential substance abuse treatment programs.
  • Housing for adults with mental illness to help prevent homelessness and/or incarceration.
  • Supportive housing for youth and young adults leaving foster care or the juvenile justice system.

What's next: The plan has been reviewed and approved by an Arkansas Legislative Committee (ALC) subgroup.

  • The full ALC will consider the proposal Friday.
