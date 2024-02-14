What we're sipping: 18th Amendment cocktail
The 18th Amendment — prohibiting the manufacture, sale and transportation of intoxicating liquors — was in effect from 1920 to 1933.
- About 100 years after its repeal (with the 21st Amendment), a bartender at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville invented drinks to accompany the play, "What the Constitution Means to Me."
The setup: The Commons is the bar and cafe in the lobby of TheatreSquared, where patrons can snack and drink before shows.
The drink: I tried the nonalcoholic 18th Amendment, made with Pink House Alchemy's sarsaparilla syrup, cream, bayleaf bitters and soda ($6).
👍 The verdict: This brew started off with a great effervescent punch, tasting a bit like a cream cola but not so intensely sweet as a commercial soft drink.
- As the play progressed and the drink diluted a bit, the bottom one-third was a pleasant, wholesome sweet mix of cream and syrup. Just enough to keep me sipping.
Of note: The bar also serves a very alcoholic 21st Amendment made with Delta Dirt vodka, Ozark Lager, strawberry syrup and black tea from Savoy Tea Co.
- My wife, who was skeptical, thought it was fantastic.
⏰ Check it out: The Commons is open Tuesday-Saturday, 8am through the last show; and Sunday, noon-5pm.
- "What the Constitution Means to Me" runs through March 3.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.