Tyson Foods' new old logo
Tyson Foods quietly started using a new corporate logo last Thursday, the same day as its annual shareholders meeting.
- The new look uses the red-and-yellow scalloped oval that represents its chicken brand, but now includes the words: Tyson Foods.
Backstory: The company updated its corporate logo last in 2017, with a "T" as a weather vane inside a circle.
- "This thing looks like a bad prison tattoo," Michael Tilley, now of Talk Business & Politics, wrote at the time.
"The weather vane is the farmer's compass; it signals direction. At Tyson Foods, our compass points forward," the company said about the logo.
Driving the news: We asked Tyson why the change and why now. The company's performance wasn't awesome in fiscal 2023, but it did post a profit last week.
- A new corporate look comes with associated costs — from truck doors to stationary.
What they said: "On the branding — not too much to say on that," a spokesperson wrote back in an email.
- Another wrote soon after: "We are not sharing anything externally until likely next week. Our internal launch [Thursday] was strictly for team members."
The intrigue: The new logo was part of her email signature.
Editor's note: Reporter Worth Sparkman formerly worked at Tyson Foods.
