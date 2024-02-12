31 mins ago - News

A screenshot of Tyson Foods' brand evolution page, which hadn't been updated as of Friday afternoon. The newest corporate logo is in the upper left corner.

Tyson Foods quietly started using a new corporate logo last Thursday, the same day as its annual shareholders meeting.

  • The new look uses the red-and-yellow scalloped oval that represents its chicken brand, but now includes the words: Tyson Foods.

Backstory: The company updated its corporate logo last in 2017, with a "T" as a weather vane inside a circle.

  • "This thing looks like a bad prison tattoo," Michael Tilley, now of Talk Business & Politics, wrote at the time.

"The weather vane is the farmer's compass; it signals direction. At Tyson Foods, our compass points forward," the company said about the logo.

Driving the news: We asked Tyson why the change and why now. The company's performance wasn't awesome in fiscal 2023, but it did post a profit last week.

  • A new corporate look comes with associated costs — from truck doors to stationary.

What they said: "On the branding — not too much to say on that," a spokesperson wrote back in an email.

  • Another wrote soon after: "​​We are not sharing anything externally until likely next week. Our internal launch [Thursday] was strictly for team members."

The intrigue: The new logo was part of her email signature.

Editor's note: Reporter Worth Sparkman formerly worked at Tyson Foods.

