Monday Munchies: Rogers' Fish City Grill

Where I came from, seafood was simply "catfish." It came with hushpuppies, fries and ketchup.

My relationship with aquatic cuisine is still a bit standoffish, though I love good sushi and scallops from the White River Fish Market in Tulsa.

The setup: On a recent drive-by to check out progress on the planned 5,000-seat soccer field in Rogers, I noticed Fish City Grill, set back a few blocks from the main drag around Pinnacle Promenade.

It's a chain, but Rogers is the only Arkansas location.

The scene: Fish City's menu is what you'd expect — soups, salads, shrimp, snow crab, oysters and, yes, catfish.

The lobster-and-shrimp grilled cheese sandwich ($20) hooked my interest. I opted for cheesy grits over fries.

The food: Chunks of shrimp and lobster are grilled on sourdough with cheddar, jack and American cheeses, along with white queso, bacon, sriracha and green onions.

Sample plate. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

The verdict: The spicy kick is offset by a mellow, cheesy mix, and bacon fits surprisingly well with the subtle taste of shellfish.

The sandwich is large enough to feed two; I barely ate half.

I get the over-the-top tendency coming from some kitchens to impress patrons, but the fish were swimming in cheese — a bit much for me. Otherwise, this is a solid choice for a change-of-pace lunch.

Pro tip: If you've never been and tell your server, they may bring you a sampling of soups and an oyster nacho (magnificent!) like they did for me.

Check it out: 2003 S. Bellview Road in Rogers. Open Sunday-Thursday, 11am-9pm; and Friday-Saturday, 11am-10pm.