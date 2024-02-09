What to know about gambling addiction

A record number of Super Bowl bettors this weekend means more opportunities to get hooked on gambling.

Why it matters: Stats are sparse, but it's estimated that 39% of U.S. residents bet on sports.

Most online sports bets come from younger men — an estimated one-third are ages 18-34 — according to a survey by Siena College.

What they're saying: "I have patients who gamble in the shower. I have patients who gamble before they get out of bed in the morning … there are no guardrails," gambling addiction therapist Harry Levant told "60 Minutes" recently.

Levant is a recovering gambling addict.

The other side: Saracen's app makes it easy for a user to set limits on their wagers, but it's difficult to turn those limits off, the casino's Carlton Saffra said.

Additionally, if someone "indicates they have a problem gambling, we ban them from both the casino and the app," he said.

What to know: If you or someone you know has a problem with online gambling, help can be found at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537), text 800GAM or chat at 1800gamberchat.org.

The Arkansas Problem Gambling Council can be reached at 501-403-2321.

