The Shift: 412 Angels network lands in Bentonville

Endeavor Heartland of Bentonville will take over management of the 412 Angels network launched in 2022 by Atento Capital of Tulsa.

Why it matters: The network helps startups and young companies doing business in NWA, Tulsa and surrounding areas known as the 412 Corridor get connected with potential investors.

A growing network of angel investors will support the expansion of an entrepreneurial ecosystem.

State of play: Endeavor Heartland noted a need to educate more people locally about options to become angel investors so that early-stage entrepreneurs have access to support, Canem Arkan, managing director, told Worth.

Context: Endeavor is an international nonprofit founded in 1997 by businesswoman Linda Rottenberg. The organization works to connect founders of high-growth companies for mentorship and network development, with the goal of helping them scale up.

Endeavor's NWA regional office opened in 2019. Local business leaders — including Todd Simmons of Simmons Foods, Clete Brewer of New Roads Capital and Andy Murray, formerly of Saatchi & Saatchi X — head its board of directors.

Of note: Atento Capital is a for-profit, capital-venture firm affiliated with the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

Meanwhile, Quinn Robertson, who previously led an angel investor group in Wichita, Kansas, will continue to lead 412 Angels.

"The first two years of this program were really a pilot and showed that there's an interest and appetite to financially support early-stage, growth-oriented companies in the region," he said in a news release.

What they're saying: "Endeavor's goal is to help founders scale," Arkan told Worth.

"I think now under our umbrella of being a nonprofit, and really having a foot in both markets … I think we can have a broader reach. We can have broader deal flow; we can have access to a broader community of people that live here that care about [entrepreneurship]."

What we're watching: Robertson's plans include events to bring together entrepreneurs and potential investors in NWA and Tulsa.

🤝The Shift is a regular feature to catch up quick on what's happening in Arkansas' economy and entrepreneurial ecosystem.



