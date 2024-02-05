Monday Munchies: A must-try Thai restaurant in Springdale

Your next assignment is Thai Delight.

The scene: Thai Delight is inside a humble converted house off West Sunset Avenue in Springdale. A sign on the front door warns no DoorDash or UberEats deliveries, and you enter to bright-green walls inside and dining tables you'd see in a home kitchen.

The staff is quick to tell you what makes their Thai authentic. They give you a crash course on what to look for in a good curry, and it feels like a friend invited you over to dinner.

What I ate: The green curry with chicken ($14). It's pleasantly heavy on the bamboo shoots, and the coconut milk base will leave you feeling full but not stuffed. I also got the vegetarian egg rolls with cabbage, carrots and glass noodles. They were piping hot and fresh, and came with a delicious Thai chili sauce.

Threat level: Order spicy at your own risk. For context, I like some spice and typically order a 3 at Thai restaurants that offer dishes on a 0-5 spice scale. Here, it's light, medium or "make me cry," and the lite was just enough for me. Hats off to any of you heroes who try the really hot stuff.

When and where: 11am-7:30pm daily at 909 S. Pleasant St. in Springdale.