Your weekend plans in Northwest Arkansas: Attention "The Office" fans

screen shot from "The Office"

Rainn Wilson (left) as Dwight Schrute and David Koechner as Todd Packer in the episode "After Hours" of "The Office." Photo: Byron Cohen/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

🎵 Live music — The Soul Rebels and Talib Kweli will be at The Momentary tonight. Get tickets for $55.

👨‍💼 "The Office" trivia with David Koechner — Koechner, who played Todd Packer on "The Office," will be at The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell for trivia, a Q&A and a meet and greet. 4pm Saturday. Get tickets for $35.

👧 American Girl LIVE! In Concert — Take the kids to Walton Arts Center at 2pm or 7pm Saturday. Get tickets for $39 or four for $100.

🍻 Frost Fest — Try craft beers from more than 60 breweries and enjoy live music, vendors and food trucks on Saturday at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Get tickets for $80 (or $90 on Saturday).

  • The Phlegms and Vintage Pistol will play at the afterparty at George's Majestic Lounge. Get tickets for $12.

🎬 Film screenings — See four short films created by Arkansas filmmakers and curated by Fayetteville Film Fest at 8pm Saturday at Walton Arts Center. Get tickets for $15.

