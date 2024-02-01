NWACC sees record concurrent enrollment

NorthWest Arkansas Community College saw a bump in its enrollment this semester.

By the numbers: The school had 7,709 academic-credit students enrolled in spring semester as of Tuesday. That's up 3.9% from 7,418 a year ago, NWACC announced in a news release.

The community college has a total of 9,155 students, including those in non-degree-seeking training programs.

The intrigue: Concurrent enrollment — high school students who take NWACC courses through their high schools — is at a record high of 2,540 concurrent students.

What they're saying: The numbers show "how NWACC is taking the lead in providing high school students with college-level courses, so they can get a head start on their higher education while saving on tuition costs," said Justin White, vice president of student affairs, in the news release.