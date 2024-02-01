How to observe Black History Month in Northwest Arkansas
It's officially February — and Black History Month. Here are some ideas of how you can take part in NWA this year.
🎵 Black Music Symposium — The University of Arkansas' event theme is "Celebrating Afro-Caribbean Music," with lectures and concerts "exploring the ways in which Afro-Caribbean music relates to the experiences of Black musicians, as well as social movements."
- Now through Saturday. Check the schedule. Free.
🎷 Bentonville Public Library Black History Month Celebration — All ages are welcome to attend a magic show based on jazz musician Louis Armstrong, following a proclamation by Mayor Stephanie Orman.
- The event begins at noon Saturday at the library. Free.
📚 Super Saturday at the Fayetteville Public Library — The story-time room will have African storytelling with poetry and singing.
- 10am Saturday. Free.
🎨 Second Saturday at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art — This month's Second Saturday event will focus on Black artists and will include activities for people of all ages.
- 1pm, 2pm and 3pm on Feb. 10. Free.
🔭 NorthWest Arkansas Community College arts and culture event series — This month's event will focus on Black history and will include a conversation with Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, theoretical physicist, feminist theorist and author of "The Disordered Cosmos: A Journey into Dark Matter, Spacetime, and Dreams Deferred."
- 2pm Feb. 15, online. Free.
🗣 Presentation on Theressa Hoover — This event at the Fayetteville Public Library will feature a presentation by University of Arkansas history professor Janet Allured on the late Theressa Hoover, a Black woman from Fayetteville who was CEO of the United Methodist Women from 1968 to 1990.
- 10am Feb. 17. Free.
