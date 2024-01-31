What we're sipping: Coffee with wings in Bentonville

Our area just won't stop with the hidden gems.

What's happening: I stumbled upon Wings Coffee Co. in Bentonville, basically a few steps from Centerton. It's a little stand with a drive-thru and picnic tables.

On the menu: True to the name, the drinks are aviation themed, with items like the Aviator (white chocolate and regular chocolate) or the First Class (blonde espresso with salted caramel and white chocolate). You can add any of 30 syrups on the Engine Run-ups menu for 50 cents.

What I ordered: I am an actual caffeine addict who almost always sticks to black coffee and has been known to be unsatisfied with just one shot of espresso. So, I will say that I considered the Maverick with cinnamon caramel and vanilla more of a sweet treat than my coffee for the day.

That said, the flavors were on point without overwhelming the star of the show — the coffee. It was a delightful break from my usual put-some-hair-on-your-chest order.

When and where: 6am-7pm Monday-Saturday and 7am-noon Sunday at 3307 SW 14th St. in Bentonville.