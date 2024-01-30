Most Arkansans aren't sleeping enough

Data: Apple Heart and Movement Study; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Y'all need to go to bed.

What's happening: Only 27.3% of Arkansans sleep seven hours or more per night, making Arkansas eighth from last in the nation in amount of sleep, per a February-May 2022 study based on Apple Watch data by the nonprofit Save Standard Time.

Why it matters: Efforts to get crucial zzz's can be focused on the wrong things, Axios' Carly Mallenbaum writes.

Reality check: Experts recommend at least seven hours of sleep nightly for the average adult.

Studies suggest that getting less than seven hours' sleep increases risks for health issues like stroke, says Karin Johnson, a sleep medicine specialist and professor of neurology.

What they're saying: "Sleep is foundational to health… It doesn't matter if you work out all the time [and eat well]; if you don't sleep, you're not going to get the gains you want. You're not going to feel well," says Seema Khosla, medical director of the North Dakota Center for Sleep.

What's next: Basic sleep hygiene tips include keeping your room cool, reducing light exposure before bed and not checking the time when one wakes up in the middle of the night, Johnson says.